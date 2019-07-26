Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3808 Virginia Park St. (Petosky-Otsego)



First, check out this three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 3808 Virginia Park St. It's listed for $950/month.

The building offers assigned parking and outdoor space. The unit also includes hardwood flooring and a balcony. Animals are not welcome. The listing specifies a $25 application fee and a $950 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

16866 Monte Vista

Located at 16866 Monte Vista, here's a 1,150-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $950/month.

In the residence, you'll see hardwood flooring and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

4334 Haverhill St. (Morningside)

Listed at $950/month, this 1,450-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot is located at 4334 Haverhill St.

Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

