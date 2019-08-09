Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

19620 Riopelle St.

Listed at $925/month, this 1,349-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 19620 Riopelle St.

In the residence, you can anticipate granite countertops and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking and additional storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

4334 Haverhill St. (Morningside)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit over at 4334 Haverhill St. It's also listed for $925/month for its 1,450 square feet.

The residence has a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit, as well as a $30 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

3150 Woodward Ave. (Midtown)

Here's a 797-square-foot studio apartment at 3150 Woodward Ave. that's going for $949/month.

The residence offers a balcony, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Located at 1212 Griswold St., here's a 449-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $950/month.

Look for in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the residence. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

