Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3150 Woodward Ave. (Midtown)

Here's a studio apartment located at 3150 Woodward Ave. It's listed for $949/month for its 797 square feet.

In the residence, you'll see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

10055 Beaverland St. (Park)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 10055 Beaverland St. It's listed for $950/month.

The home has outdoor space, a garage and hardwood flooring. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

458 Marquette Drive (Marina District)

Located at 458 Marquette Drive, here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that's listed for $975/month.

The residence offers hardwood flooring and a laundry room. You can also expect assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. This spot doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

18975 Indiana St. (Bagley)

Listed at $975/month, this 1,000-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is located at 18975 Indiana St.

You can expect a fireplace in the residence. The listing promises on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Finally, here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. that's going for $985/month.

The building boasts garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit you'll find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

