Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got up to $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

First, there's this studio apartment located at 1212 Griswold St. It's listed for $950/month for its 449 square feet.

The unit offers stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

11051 Peerless St.

Located at 11051 Peerless St., here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $975/month.

In the residence, you'll see carpeted floors and a ceiling fan. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a $35 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

458 Marquette Drive (Marina District)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 458 Marquette Drive. It's also listed for $975/month for its 1,100 square feet.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

