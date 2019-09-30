Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed for $950/month for its 449 square feet there's this studio apartment over at 1212 Griswold St.

Expect to see quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Next, check out this 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 1941 Chene Court. It's listed for $975/month.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect a dishwasher, a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

458 Marquette Drive (Marina District)

Listed also at $975/month, this 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 458 Marquette Drive.

The building has assigned parking. In the residence, you can anticipate in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $989/month for its 553 square feet.

The apartment comes furnished and has a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.