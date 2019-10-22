Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

458 Marquette Drive (Marina District)

Here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 458 Marquette Drive that's going for $950/month.

The unit has hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Located at 1941 Chene Court, here's a 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $975/month.

You can expect a balcony, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

720 Alter Road (Jefferson Chalmers)

Also listed at $975/month is this 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that is located at 720 Alter Road.

The listing promises a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building has additional storage space. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

