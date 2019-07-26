Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

18065 Ilene St.

Listed at $1,050/month, this 1,275-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home is located at 18065 Ilene St.

The home has a fireplace, hardwood flooring, garage parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a $100 administrative fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2072 Wabash St. It's listed for $1,075/month.

The building has additional storage space and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is great for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7627 Poe Ave. (Virginia Park)

Here's a 950-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 7627 Poe Ave. that's going for $1,100/month.

In the apartment, expect to see in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

458 Marquette Drive (Marina District)

Finally, check out this 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that's located at 458 Marquette Drive. It's listed for $1,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

