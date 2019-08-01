Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

18065 Ilene St.

Listed at $1,050/month, this 1,275-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence is located at 18065 Ilene St.

The unit has hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2072 Wabash St. It's listed for $1,075/month.

Building amenities include additional storage space and a residents lounge. The listing also promises hardwood flooring in the unit. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

458 Marquette Drive (Marina District)

Finally, check out this 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 458 Marquette Drive. It's listed for $1,100/month.

The building features assigned parking. You can also expect in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

