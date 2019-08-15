Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Listed at $1,020/month, this 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Dogs and cats are permitted. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

458 Marquette Drive (Marina District)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house located at 458 Marquette Drive. It's listed for $1,025/month for its 1,100 square feet.

The residence has parking, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

18065 Ilene St.

Here's a 1,275-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house at 18065 Ilene St. that's going for $1,050/month.

The home has hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a garage and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1620 Michigan Ave. (Corktown)

Next, check out this 434-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1620 Michigan Ave. It's also listed for $1,050/month.

The unit comes furnished and has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Located at 2072 Wabash St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,075/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage space and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

