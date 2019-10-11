Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

18065 Ilene St.

Here's a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house located at 18065 Ilene St. It's listed for $1,050/month for its 1,275 square feet.

The house features outdoor space, a garage, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Animals are not allowed. Be prepared for a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Next, check out this 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 1941 Chene Court. It's listed for $1,075/month.

The building has secured entry and on-site laundry. The listing also promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot allows cats and dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,084/month, this 553-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

