Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

First up, there's this studio apartment located at 1212 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,069/month for its 595 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Here's an 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 1941 Chene Court that's going for $1,075/month.

In the unit, expect to see a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

4100 Guilford St. (East English Village)

Located at 4100 Guilford St., here's a 980-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,100/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a renovated kitchen and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

