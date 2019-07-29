Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: Cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,135/month for its 1,030 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to see carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Attention, cat owners: Your kitty is permitted here. Expect a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7627 Poe Ave. (Virginia Park)

Here's a 950-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 7627 Poe Ave. that's going for $1,200/month.

The listing promises in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the residence. The building features assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Next, check out this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1533 Ash St. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The building offers a fitness center. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

500 River Place Drive (Rivertown)

Located at 500 River Place Drive, here's a 960-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,200/month.

In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet. The building features assigned parking and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline