Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

The unit has a dishwasher and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a gym. The rental is cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,120/month for its 1,030 square feet.

The building has garage parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1533 Ash St. that's going for $1,200/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen and a dishwasher in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Rivertown)

Check out this 960-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 500 River Place Drive. It's also listed for $1,200/month.

The building has a gym and assigned parking. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1533 W. Hancock St. (Woodbridge)

Located at 1533 W. Hancock St., here's a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,200/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring. Pets are not allowed. Expect a $35 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

