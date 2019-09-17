Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

First, listed at $1,118/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

The unit has a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The building features on-site laundry, a gym and a swimming pool. The property is cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

250 Riverfront Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $1,145/month for its 690 square feet.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, which comes furnished, the listing promises a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

5808 Baker St. (Southwest Detroit)

And here's a 610-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 5808 Baker St. that's going for $1,150/month.

In the unit, you'll find a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Then, check out this 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The building features garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

