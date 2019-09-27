Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

The unit has carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,155/month for its 1,030 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry, garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, you can expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

250 Riverfront Drive

Finally, here's a 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 250 Riverfront Drive that's going for $1,254/month.

In the furnished unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building features garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

