Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

First, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. It's listed for $1,118/month for its 705 square feet.

The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Here's a 621-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 250 Riverfront Drive that's going for $1,157/month.

The apartment, which comes furnished, features a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, check out this 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Located at 3670 Chrysler Drive, here's a 982-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,200/month.

The unit has a balcony. Building amenities include on-site management and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

14000 Faust Ave. (Grandmont No.1)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence over at 14000 Faust Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.

Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.