Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1145 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,248/month, this 498-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1145 Griswold St.

Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

497 Prentis St. (Midtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 497 Prentis St. that's going for $1,250/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors. The rental is cat-friendly. This spot doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

1000 Van Dyke Manor (West Village)

Next, located at 1000 Van Dyke Manor, here's an 871-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,295/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and a fireplace. The building offers an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

4858 Commonwealth St. (Woodbridge)

Then, listed at $1,300/month, there's this 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 4858 Commonwealth St.

On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. The unit also has central heating and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

17181 Munich St. (East English Village)

Finally, here's a 1,950-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 17181 Munich St. that's also going for $1,300/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and additional storage space. In the home, expect to see in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

