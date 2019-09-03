Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

415 Clifford St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,205/month, this 528-square-foot studio apartment is located at 415 Clifford St.

The residence has in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1249 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1249 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,239/month for its 528 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking. You can also expect to find stainless steel appliances, a deck and a dishwasher in the residence. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Located at 1212 Griswold St., here's a 595-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,269/month.

In the unit, the listing promises quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

15 E. Kirby St. (Wayne State)

Listed at $1,300/month, this 574-square-foot studio apartment is located at 15 E. Kirby St.

Building amenities include a roof deck and garage parking. In the unit, you can expect granite countertops, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 500 River Place Drive. It's also listed for $1,300/month for its 615 square feet.

The apartment has in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 fee per pet.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

