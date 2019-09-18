Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,223/month, this 713-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The unit, which comes furnished, has carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1523 Ash St. (Briggs)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1523 Ash St. It's listed for $1,240/month for its 515 square feet.

In the residence, you'll find in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Next, check out this 615-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 500 River Place Drive. It's listed for $1,250/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and garage parking. You can also expect in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Located at 1212 Griswold St., here's a 595-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,269/month.

Look for in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

