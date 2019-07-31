Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

16168 Cherrylawn St. (Fitzgerald)

Listed at $1,325/month, this 1,378-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence is located at 16168 Cherrylawn St.

The residence offers granite countertops, a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. On-site management is listed as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

8643 E. Jefferson Ave. (Indian Village)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 8643 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,350/month for its 950 square feet.

The building offers assigned parking. The listing also promises air conditioning, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1726 Parker St. (Indian Village)

Then, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 1726 Parker St. It's listed for $1,400/month.

The building boasts outdoor space. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and central air conditioning in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

18673 Santa Barbara Drive (Bagley)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence situated at 18673 Santa Barbara Drive. It's also listed for $1,400/month for its 1,580 square feet.

In the residence, expect to see a deck. Building amenities include outdoor space and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline