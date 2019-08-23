Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,350/month, this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4707 Third St.

The apartment has hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

15 E. Kirby St. (Wayne State)

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 15 E. Kirby St. It's listed for $1,375/month for its 574 square feet.

Building amenities include a gym and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Then, here's a 594-square-foot studio apartment at 1212 Griswold St. that's going for $1,377/month.

You can expect quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St., here's a 1,140-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,386/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The building boasts a gym, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The rental is cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

18673 Santa Barbara Drive (Bagley)

Finally, here's a 1,580-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode at 18673 Santa Barbara Drive that's going for $1,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a deck. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline