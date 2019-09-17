Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,350/month, this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4707 Third St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, rejoice. The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 dog fee, $200 cat fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1212 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,377/month for its 594 square feet.

Expect to see quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Then there's this 1,140-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. It's going for $1,386/month.

You can expect to see carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building features on-site laundry, a gym and a swimming pool. This property is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

7409 Second Ave. (New Center)

Located at 7409 Second Ave., here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,400/month.

The residence has hardwood flooring and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, you can anticipate secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

18673 Santa Barbara Drive (Bagley)

Finally, check out this 1,580-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot located at 18673 Santa Barbara Drive. It's also listed at $1,400/month

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. You can also expect to find a balcony and hardwood floors in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor.