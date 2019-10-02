Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,350/month, this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4707 Third St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7409 Second Ave. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 7409 Second Ave. It's also listed for $1,350/month for its 800 square feet.

The building has secured entry. Also, expect to find a balcony and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2021 23rd St. (Hubbard-Richard)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom multi-family at 2021 23rd St. that's going for $1,350/month.

Look for in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,377/month, this 594-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1212 Griswold St.

The listing promises stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

