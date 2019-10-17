Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,315/month, this 950-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The unit, which comes furnished, offers a dishwasher and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2054 Hyde Park Drive (Elmwood Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 2054 Hyde Park Drive. It's listed for $1,350/month.

Building amenities include additional storage space, secured entry and outdoor space. The apartment also includes central air conditioning, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Here's an 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4707 Third St. that's also going for $1,350/month.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 nonrefundable dog fee, and a $200 nonrefundable cat fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

7409 Second Ave. (New Center)

Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 7409 Second Ave. It's listed for $1,350/month.

The building boasts secured entry. In the residence, you'll find a balcony and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. It's listed for $1,386/month for its 1,140 square feet.

The unit offers carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry, a gym and a swimming pool. The property is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.