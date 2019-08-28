Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,439/month, this 553-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The unit, which comes furnished, has a dishwasher and a fireplace. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.



1337 Bagley St. (Corktown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom multi-family over at 1337 Bagley St. It's listed for $1,450/month.

Outdoor space is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, you can expect to see hardwood flooring. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.



18483 Greenlawn St. (Bagley)

Finally, check out this 2,032-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 18483 Greenlawn St. It's listed for $1,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. You can also expect hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.



This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor.