Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,525/month, this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1214 Griswold St.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher. Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 139 Cadillac Square. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 660 square feet.

Building amenities include an elevator, assigned parking and a fitness center. The unit also offers hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

5766 Trumbull Ave. (Wayne State)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 5766 Trumbull Ave. It's listed for $1,600/month.

In the residence, you'll find in-unit laundry and air conditioning. The building has secured entry and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

