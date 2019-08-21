Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,525/month, this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1214 Griswold St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 139 Cadillac Square that's going for $1,550/month.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

636 E. Ferry St. (Art Center)

Located at 636 E. Ferry St., here's a 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,595/month.

In the residence, you'll see stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5766 Trumbull Ave. (Wayne State)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 5766 Trumbull Ave. It's listed for $1,600/month.

The residence comes with in-unit laundry. The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1337 Bagley St. (Corktown)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1337 Bagley St. that's also going for $1,600/month.

The building features outdoor space. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline