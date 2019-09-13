Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,520/month, this 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1214 Griswold St.

The apartment offers a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

250 Riverfront Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $1,534/month for its 950 square feet.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to see a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1249 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Here's a 650-square-foot studio apartment at 1249 Griswold St. that's going for $1,539/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances in the unit. The building includes garage parking. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Next, check out this 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 139 Cadillac Square. It's listed for $1,550/month.

The building has a gym. The unit also includes hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1145 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,544/month, this 747-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1145 Griswold St.

Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

