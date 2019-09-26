Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,525/month, this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1214 Griswold St.

The unit has a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

250 Riverfront Drive

Here's a 1,025-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 250 Riverfront Drive that's going for $1,526/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and a in-unit laundry in the furnished apartment. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 139 Cadillac Square. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 660 square feet.

The building has a gym and additional storage space. In the residence, expect to see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Located at 500 River Place Drive, here's a 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking and gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

