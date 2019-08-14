Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got up to $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,601/month, this 1,201-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The unit, which comes furnished, includes a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 139 Cadillac Square. It's listed for $1,650/month for its 720 square feet.

The building features a gym and assigned parking. In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1145 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Here's a 747-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1145 Griswold St. that's going for $1,654/month.

Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Finally, check out this 733-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,665/month.

The building boasts secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry in the apartment. The property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline