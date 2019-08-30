Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,601/month, this 1,201-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The apartment, which comes furnished, includes a dishwasher and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 1212 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,602/month for its 712 square feet.

The listing promises stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Then, check out this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 139 Cadillac Square. It's listed for $1,650/month.

Building amenities include a gym and assigned parking. The apartment also comes with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Located at 500 River Place Drive, here's a 1,235-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhome that's listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

