Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,612/month, this 1,175-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The unit offers a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

250 E. Harbortown Drive (Rivertown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 250 E. Harbortown Drive that's listed at $1,615/month.

Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

721 Hazelwood St.

This 1,663-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house at 721 Hazelwood St. is going for $1,650/month.

In the house you'll see hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

10 W. Adams Ave. (Downtown)

Then, check out this 828-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 10 W. Adams Ave. It's also listed for $1,650/month.

In the residence, you'll find hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

2146 Hyde Park Drive (Elmwood Park)

Located at 2146 Hyde Park Drive, here's a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/month.

The building has secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

