Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,760/month, this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1214 Griswold St.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher. The building has assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

636 E. Ferry St. (Art Center)

Next, check out this 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's located at 636 E. Ferry St. It's listed for $1,595/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. The residence also includes hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5766 Trumbull Ave. (Wayne State)

Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 5766 Trumbull Ave.

The building boasts assigned parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a patio and air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1337 Bagley St. (Corktown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 1337 Bagley St. It's also listed for $1,600/month.

Look for hardwood flooring in the unit. The building has outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Rivertown)

Here's a 1,308-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 500 River Place Drive that's going for $1,800/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and a gym. In the residence, expect to find a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

