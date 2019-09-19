Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed for $1,755/month for its 788 square feet, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1214 Griswold St.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1249 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 801-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1249 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,773/month.

The building features garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Located at 250 Riverfront Drive, here's a 1,350-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,781/month.

Expect to find a fireplace and a dishwasher in the furnished unit. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

721 Hazelwood St.

Listed at $1,795/month, this 1,663-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence is located at 721 Hazelwood St.

The building boasts on-site management. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.