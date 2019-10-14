Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1214 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,745/month for its 788 square feet.

The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Here's an 897-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. that's going for $1,750/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building has garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Next, check out this 1,190-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome that's located at 500 River Place Drive. It's also listed for $1,750/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Located at 250 Riverfront Drive, here's a 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,771/month.

In the apartment, which comes furnished, you'll find a fireplace and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.