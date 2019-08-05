Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1544 1566 E. Lafayette St. (Elmwood Park)

Listed at $1,810/month, this 1,018-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 1544 1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts assigned parking, secured entry and a gym. Pets are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1249 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 1249 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,813/month for its 801 square feet.

The building has garage parking. The unit also comes with stainless steel appliances, a deck, a dishwasher and air conditioning. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Here's a 772-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1214 Griswold St. that's going for $1,815/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the residence. The building features on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Located at 1117 Griswold St., here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,850/month.

Expect to see a balcony and in-unit laundry in the unit. The building boasts a gym and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

