Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3150 Woodward Ave. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,803/month, this 834-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3150 Woodward Ave.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. It's listed for $1,810/month for its 1,018 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. You can also expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1249 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Here's an 801-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1249 Griswold St. that's going for $1,813/month.

Expect to see stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a deck in the residence. The building also has garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,850/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1117 Griswold St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and secured entry. You can also expect in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

