Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,810/month, this 1,018-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, a swimming pool, secured entry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Next, here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house with 1,308 square feet of space at 500 River Place Drive. It's going for $1,850/month.

In the house, you'll see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Lastly, check out this 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1212 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,860/month.

In the residence, expect to find stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

