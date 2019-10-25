Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. It's listed for $1,870/month for its 1,056 square feet.

The building includes garage parking. The apartment also offers a renovated kitchen, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2245 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 2245 Wabash St. that's going for $1,875/month.

The residence comes with in-unit laundry. The building has outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is great for biking and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

2455 Virginia Park St. (LaSalle Gardens)

Lastly, check out this 1,652-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at 2455 Virginia Park St. It's listed for $1,895/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring, central heating and a renovated kitchen. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.