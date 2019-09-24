Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2455 Virginia Park St. (LaSalle Gardens)

Listed for $1,895/month for its 1,652 square feet there's this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode located at 2455 Virginia Park St.

In the unit, the listing promises central heating, a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Here's an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 139 Cadillac Square that's going for $2,000/month.

Look for hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

250 E. Harbortown Drive (Rivertown)

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 250 E. Harbortown Drive. It's listed for $1,915/month.

Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.