Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,970/month, this 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1538 Centre St.

The unit, which comes furnished, includes a dishwasher. The building features garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $195 cleaning fee, $500 security deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1135 Shelby St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 1135 Shelby St. It's listed for $3,000/month for its 1,260 square feet.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1437 Woodward Ave. (Downtown)

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1437 Woodward Ave. that's also going for $3,000/month.

You can expect central heating, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the furnished unit. The building features garage parking. Animals are not allowed. Expect a $175 cleaning fee, $500 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

