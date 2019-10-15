Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,970/month, this 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom short-stay residence is located at 1538 Centre St.

The apartment, which comes furnished, includes a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 security deposit and a $195 cleaning fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1437 Woodward Ave. (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 1437 Woodward Ave. It's listed for $3,000/month for its 800 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. In the furnished apartment, expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and central heating. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a $500 security deposit and a $175 cleaning fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

263 E. Ferry St. (Art Center)

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, three-bathroom house that's located at 263 E. Ferry St. It is also listed for $3,000/month.

The house has a garage, outdoor space and a laundry room. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

