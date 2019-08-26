Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $3,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $3,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Listed at $3,230/month, this three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment is located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the furnished apartment, you can expect carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $3,265/month for its 2,390 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. The apartment comes furnished and has a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1 Park Ave. (Downtown)

Here's a 714-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1 Park Ave. that's going for $3,280/month.

The unit comes furnished and includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Finally, check out this 794-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1117 Griswold St. It's listed for $3,300/month.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the furnished residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

