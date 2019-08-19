Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $600/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14918 Joy Road (Fishkorn)

Listed at $550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 14918 Joy Road.

The residence comes with a renovated kitchen and carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

Here's a 1,003-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 850 Whitmore Road that's going for $600/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building features assigned parking and an elevator. This residence is cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

825 Whitmore Road

Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 825 Whitmore Road. It's also listed for $600/month.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, additional storage space and a swimming pool. The residence is cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3017 Buena Vista

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 3017 Buena Vista. It's listed for $600/month for its 700 square feet.

The building features an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

19014 W. Chicago St., Uppr (Franklin Park)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 19014 W. Chicago St., Uppr that's also going for $600/month.

In the residence, you can expect an eat-in kitchen. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

