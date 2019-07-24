Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4215 Waverly St. (Russell Woods)

Listed at $720/month, this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 4215 Waverly St.

The unit offers hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Be prepared for a $30 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1400 Seward Ave. (Virginia Park)

Next, check out this 950-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1400 Seward Ave. It's listed for $750/month.

The building features outdoor space and secured entry. The unit also comes with air conditioning, large windows and carpeted floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4669 Harding St.

Here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4669 Harding St. that's also going for $750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. In the residence, you can expect in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.