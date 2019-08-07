Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4348 Harvard Road (East English Village)

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house situated at 4348 Harvard Road. It's also listed for $825/month for its 1,350 square feet.

The home has garage parking, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6848 Piedmont St. (Warrendale)

Next, here's a 763-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 6848 Piedmont St. that's also going for $825/month.

The home has garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $30 application fee and a $1,162.50 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7809 Grandville Ave. (Warrendale)

Listed at $830/month, this 1,200-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located at 7809 Grandville Ave.

The home has hardwood flooring and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a $30 application fee and a $1,200 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

