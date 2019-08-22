Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6848 Piedmont St. (Warrendale)

First, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 6848 Piedmont St. It's also listed for $825/month for its 763 square feet.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Be prepared for a $30 application fee and a $162.50 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

16277 Coram St.

Here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 16277 Coram St. that's also going for $825/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Expect a $35 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7809 Grandville Ave. (Warrendale)

Located at 7809 Grandville Ave., here's a 1,200-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $830/month.

Expect to find hardwood flooring in the unit. The building features garage parking. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a $30 application fee and a $200 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

