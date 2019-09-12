Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

18684 Beland St. (Van Steuban)

Listed at $820/month, this 1,350-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot is located at 18684 Beland St.

In the residence, you can anticipate central heating, a renovated kitchen and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9621 Outer Drive East

Next, check out this 1,000-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 9621 Outer Drive East. It's listed for $825/month.

Look for hardwood flooring in the residence. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a $30 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7809 Grandville Ave. (Warrendale)

Then, listed at $830/month is this 1,200-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode. It's located at 7809 Grandville Ave.

The building has garage parking. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a $30 application fee and a $200 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

19712 Lahser Road

And here's a 1,144-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 19712 Lahser Road that's going for $845/month.

The building boasts outdoor space. The unit also offers an eat-in kitchen. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

