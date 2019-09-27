Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

16189 W. Parkway St. (Riverdale)

Here's a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 16189 W. Parkway St. that's going for $850/month.

In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, additional storage space and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

15847 Fairmount Drive (Regent Park)

Next, check out this 1,008-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 15847 Fairmount Drive. It's also listed for $850/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and additional storage space. The residence also comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and an eat-in kitchen. Cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

19162 Kingsville St.

Located at 19162 Kingsville St., here's a 1,000-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $850/month.

Look for a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and garage parking. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

