Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

19418 Mitchell St.

Listed at $825/month, this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot is located at 19418 Mitchell St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, outdoor space and parking. This rental is cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 deposit and a $40 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

19712 Lahser Road

Next, check out this 1,144-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 19712 Lahser Road. It's listed for $845/month.

The home boasts outdoor space and an eat-in kitchen. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

15847 Fairmount Drive (Regent Park)

Then, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 15847 Fairmount Drive. It's listed for $850/month for its 1,008 square feet.

The unit comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, storage space, laundry, a garage and outdoor space. Animals are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

19162 Kingsville St.

Here's a 1,000-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 19162 Kingsville St. that's also going for $850/month.

In the unit, you can expect laundry, storage space, a walk-in closet, a garage and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

